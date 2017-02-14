John Mayer is Cupid’s Secret Weapon

February 14, 2017 10:53 AM
Filed Under: john mayer

By Amanda Wicks

John Mayer, the secret card up Cupid’s sleeve, wants to bring all the lovers of the world together.

Related: John Mayer Announces 2017 Tour Dates

Mayer posted a Valentine’s Day Message on Instagram this morning (February 14th) that encouraged people to tag someone they had a crush on.

In the video, he addressed everybody who had been tagged by playing them a quick acoustic song. “Somebody’s stalking you/ Somebody wants to talk to you/ Somebody wants to take a walk with you/ Somebody wants for you to follow them too/ So, you got a crush, ain’t it nice to know?” he sang.

What happens from there is anybody’s guess. Mayer’s just doing his part to spread the love.

Tag your crush in the comments. 🏹❤

A post shared by johnmayer (@johnmayer) on

