Ed Sheeran Surprised by Comeback Success

By Sarah Carroll

The weekend is typically a time for everyone to kick back and relax…except if you’re Ed Sheeran.

The singer-songwriter just wrapped up a whirlwind couple of days, performing on both Saturday Night Live and the GRAMMY Awards.

But the hustle is definitely paying off. Sheeran became the first act ever to debut in the Billboard Hot 100 top 10 with two songs simultaneously.

It was a risk to release “Shape of You” and “Castle On The Hill” at the same time and even Sheeran is impressed at how well they’re continuing to perform on the charts.

“Surprised week one? Not really,” he told Carson Daly on 97.1 AMP Radio. “But surprised now? Yes. I think when you come back with a song, the kind of initial impact is always going to be good…But now we’re in our sixth or seventh week now and it’s back to number one. It’s growing week on week and I think that’s what was the surprising thing is for me that people continue to like it.”

