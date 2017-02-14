D.R.A.M. Finds His Puppet Twin in New ‘Cute’ Video

February 14, 2017 11:54 AM
Filed Under: D.R.A.M.

By Amanda Wicks

For Valentine’s Day, D.R.A.M. has found his soulmate and it just so happens to be a puppet that look just like him.

Related: Neil Young is Working with Rapper D.R.A.M.

D.R.A.M. released the new video for his single “Cute,” and in it he discovers his puppet doppelgänger in a convenience store’s toy aisle. The look of sheer joy on his face when he sees his felt twin is enough to melt any heart on this love-happy day.

The two go strolling around New York, where the puppet ends up getting more play than D.R.A.M. Each lady he passes blows him a kiss, and he ends up taking one out to dinner and snuggling up to watch a movie with the other. But all’s well that end’s well. Each lady turns out to have a puppet doppelgänger too, so D.R.A.M.’s puppet finds love with them while D.R.A.M. finds love with the ladies.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Justin Bieber's 5 Best Beefs
Nicki Minaj Disses Drip Pan
Doors Album Tracks Drip Pan

Listen Live