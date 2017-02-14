Carlos Santana Clarifies Beyoncé Comments

February 14, 2017 4:42 PM
Filed Under: Beyonce, Carlos Santana

By Raido.com Staff

Carlos Santana has issued a statement regarding contraversial statements he made regarding Beyoncé.

“I would like to clarify a comment that was reported when I was doing an interview for some upcoming shows in Australia & New Zealand,” he wrote.

“My intent was to congratulate Adele on her amazing night at the Grammies [sic]. My comment about Beyoncé was regretfully taken out of context. I have the utmost respect for her as an artist and a person. She deserves all the accolades that come her way. I wish Beyoncé and her family all the best.
Carlos.”

See Santana’s full post below.

