Luke Bryan & Dierks Bentley Return to Host ACM Awards

By Radio.com Staff
Luke Bryan & Dierks Bentley will return as hosts for the 52nd annual ACM Awards.
The dynamic duo will team up for the second straight year. It will be Bentley’s second time hosting and Bryan’s fifth.
The ACM Awards will broadcast live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Sunday, April 2nd at 8pm ET on CBS.
Back for round 5 at the @ACMawards. @DierksBentley, let’s do this. https://t.co/CFj0hATjjQ—
Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) February 13, 2017