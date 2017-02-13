Luke Bryan & Dierks Bentley Return to Host ACM Awards

By Radio.com Staff

Luke Bryan & Dierks Bentley will return as hosts for the 52nd annual ACM Awards.

Related: Chris Stapleton, Kelsea Ballerini & More to Play ACM Party for a Cause

The dynamic duo will team up for the second straight year. It will be Bentley’s second time hosting and Bryan’s fifth.

The ACM Awards will broadcast live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Sunday, April 2nd at 8pm ET on CBS.