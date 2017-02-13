Linkin Park Announce New Single ‘Heavy’ Featuring Kiiara

By Amanda Wicks

Linkin Park revealed their next single “Heavy” would include glitch-pop’s own Kiiara. The band tweeted a link to the single’s lyrics page today, confirming the collaboration.

Word first broke about Kiiara’s potential involvement when Linkin Park discussed incorporating a female vocalist on “Heavy” in a video they posted to their website.

“It could be interesting to maybe experiment with the vocals on the chorus,” Joe Hahn said. “Like bringing in a female vocalist to add harmony could be cool. I don’t know if those are good directions, but just something that feels out of the box for us could give that dynamic it needs.” The rest of the band agreed. Although they didn’t specify working with Kiiara at the time, rumors began circulating with her name attached.

“I’m holding on,” begins the chorus. “Why is everything so heavy. Holding on, so much more than I can carry, I keep dragging around what’s bringing me down, if I just let go, I’d be set free. Holding on, why is everything so heavy.”

The band has yet to share specific details about when fans can expect the new album, but “Heavy” will allegedly arrive on February 21st. Linkin Park released their last album The Hunting Party in 2014.