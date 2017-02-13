Lana Del Rey Sings ‘Tiny Dancer’ with Last Shadow Puppets, Tame Impala

By Hayden Wright

Over the weekend, video surfaced of Lana Del Rey singing karaoke with Tame Impala’s Cam Avery, Miles Kane and Alex Turner of the Last Shadow Puppets, and it induced an Almost Famous moment. The group sang “Tiny Dancer” in the dimly lit bar, just as the traveling band of musicians and groupies did in the Cameron Crowe classic. The brief clip is mysterious in origin, but it looks like everyone had fun!

Related: Lana Del Rey Did Not Cut Her Hair, Remain Calm

Maybe a four-way collaboration is in the pipeline—see Lana’s fun night out here: