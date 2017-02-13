Katy Perry Makes ‘Mental Health’ Jab at Britney Spears

Katy Perry fans have waited almost four years for the followup to her 2013 album Prism, and interviewers on the GRAMMY red carpet all wondered the same thing: Why’d Katy take such a long break? Unfortunately, Perry had a pretty insensitive answer prepared for that question, and it unambiguously referenced Britney Spears’ public breakdown in 2007. Ryan Seacrest posed the query and Perry said:

“That’s called taking care of your mental health.” Pressed further on how the break went, she said “Fantastic. And I haven’t shaved my head yet.”

Nancy O’Dell of Entertainment Tonight asked a less direct question about Perry’s blonde hair.

“It’s like the last color in the spectrum that I can do,” Katy replied.

“I’ve done all of them and the only thing left to do is shave my head, which I’m really saving for a public breakdown. I’m down for that. I’m almost moments away from that, obviously… not to stir controversy.”

The comments reference a 2007 head-shaving episode when Britney Spears’ life and career were publicly destabilized. Since seeking treatment and a court conservatorship, Spears has sold millions of records, joined Instagram and headlined a successful Las Vegas residency. Last week, the Spears’ family asked for thoughts and prayers as Britney’s niece Maddie rebounded from a life-threatening ATV accident.

Spears’ fans had her back on Twitter: One user wrote, “1 minute I’m praising Katy Perry for her “resist” performance then I hear her mean comments about mental health & Britney Spears” with an unimpressed Prince GIF. Another cited Britney’s faultless grace and generosity, writing, “U should apologize to @britneyspears. Shame on u Katy. She never shades anyone.”

