Jennifer Lopez Gushes Over Drake at the GRAMMY Awards

By Amanda Wicks

Drake and Jennifer Lopez were spending an awful lot of time together before the rapper left to embark on his Boy Meets World Tour, but it seems he’s made quite the impression.

While walking the red carpet prior to the 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards yesterday (February 12th), Jennifer Lopez gushed to Ryan Seacrest, “I love Drake he’s so brilliant, talented, amazing.” She also confirmed that they had collaborated on a track, though she remained mum about which project it might appear on: Drake’s forthcoming More Life or something she had planned.

It sounds like Lopez and Drake discovered some serious chemistry when they started working together. “Yes, absolutely we hung out, we have a great time,” she said. “He’s amazing. I have so much love for that boy” (E! Online).

Neither one has made their relationship status clear, but Drake did give Lopez a $100,000 necklace, and appeared together at a winter prom event where they were crowned king and queen.