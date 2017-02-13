Check Out Drake’s New $100k Gold ‘Boy Meets World’ Chain

By Radio.com Staff
Drake knows how to commemorate a tour. The rapper was given a new necklace and pendant by L.A. jeweler, Ben Baller. According to BallerStatus, Drizzy’s new pendant sports 880 grams of gold and features hundreds of black, green and canary yellow diamonds.
Baller detailed his history with Drake, explaining the two became fast friends in 2008 after meeting in at a Beverly Hills Apple store. Wanting to present Drake the chain in person, Baller flew to meet him backstage at his Manchester, UK show. The jeweler joked he’d suffered two canceled flights he was finally on his way to meet The Boy.
The inscription on the front of the massive pendant commemorates Drake’s Boy Meets World tour and the promoter behind it, Stone Island. The polished backside reads “Bringing That Certy” with Drake’s trademark 6 God praying hands insignia.
To alleviate any confusion, this not the same necklace Drake was Photoshopped with featuring a CeeLo Green pendant.
I met @champagnepapi at the Apple Store in the Beverly center in 2008. From that day on I fucked with The Boy heavy. I was picking him up from the airport, getting him cars, trees and showing him my city like a real big homie does. #SoFarGone dropped and shit hit the fan. Then #ThankMeLater, then #TakeCare and He would take me on tour to be apart of the show giving out chains to random girls in the audience. One time at a sold out show in San Jose, Drake forgot where we were because he screamed out "LA what's good???!!!!" And that Bay Area crowd boo'd 😭LOUD😩. It felt like that southwest commercial, Wanna get away? I back stepped off that stage dumb fast 😂 In 2012 I started my family and he became the biggest superstar in the 🌎 and we lost communication... So 9 years later were here in Manchester U.K. to finally have our full circle moment. More life and more jewels to come bro #OVO #TheBoyMeetsWorldTour #IFANDCO #StoneIsland