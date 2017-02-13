Donald Trump Goes Emo

By Radio.com Staff

What would it sound like if someone sang the President’s tweets?

The folks over at Super Deluxe had some fun turning Trump’s online musings into an “early 2000s emo song.”

“On January 20th, 2017, Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President,” reads text at the beginning of the lyric video. “The victory hasn’t stopped Trump from whining on Twitter about the public’s response to his election. He is EMO TRUMP.”

The track features some of Trump’s more memorable tweets including references to fake news, Meryl Streep, and of course Saturday Night Live.

Check out the emo tweets below.