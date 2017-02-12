Katy Perry Stuns at 2017 GRAMMYs

February 12, 2017 9:38 PM
By Amanda Wicks

Katy Perry matched Beyoncé in terms of artistry when she performed her brand new single “Chained to the Rhythm” at the 2017 GRAMMYs.

Performing on a rotating set that went from a utopian white picket dream to a shattered dystopian nightmare, Perry wore a white suit with a black corset and an armband reading “Resist.” As the song progressed, the white picket fence she stood behind–and which she references in the song–grew higher before she broke free only to discover that the world outside threatened to undo her.

The song took on a political note at the very end when Perry joined hands with Skip Marley and stood in front of a projection of the Constitution.

Her performance had extra star power at the start thanks to Little Big Town, who introduced Perry’s performance by singing an a cappella snippet of her song “Teenage Dream.”

