Joey + Rory Win Best Roots Gospel GRAMMY Award

Rory said of his late wife, "She said, 'If we get nominated, promise me that you will come.' I said, 'I will.'" February 12, 2017 5:46 PM
Oftentimes, the GRAMMY pre-telecast has moments that are as moving as those in the televised ceremony, and that was certainly true tonight.

Country duo Joey + Rory won Best Roots Gospel album for Hymns. The duo — made up of married couple Joey and Rory Feek — recorded the album as Joey was battling cancer. She passed away at age 40 in March of last year.

“My wife’s dream was to make a hymns album,” said Rory, who attended the ceremony. “She didn’t have the chance to do it until she was diagnosed with stage four cancer. So, she sang her vocals in hotel rooms while she did chemo and radiation. It finally came out about a year ago exactly. We sat together in the final days, and we watched this ceremony last year, and she said, ‘If we get nominated, promise me that you will come.’ I said, ‘I will.’ She had a smile and said, ‘If we win, I’ll know before you will.'”

This was their first GRAMMY win.

 

