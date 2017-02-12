DJ Khaled Drops ‘Shining’ Featuring Jay Z & Beyoncé

February 12, 2017 11:52 PM
Filed Under: Beyonce, DJ Khaled, Jay-Z

By Radio.com Staff

DJ Khaled has released a new track titled “Shining.”

Khaled has always gone big when it comes to features, and this track is no exception it features Jay Z and Beyoncé.

The single is the first from Khaled forthcoming album Grateful. The artist/producer announced the single via very cute Instagram video featuring his young son.

