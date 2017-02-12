Chance the Rapper Delivered a Celebratory Performance at 2017 GRAMMYs

It was a big night for the rapper. February 12, 2017 11:26 PM
Filed Under: chance the rapper

By Amanda Wicks

With three GRAMMYs under his belt by the time he took the stage to perform at the 2017 GRAMMYs, Chance the Rapper had a lot to celebrate. And celebrate he did.

Related: GRAMMY Winners 2017: See the Full List

Chance delivered an emotional and powerful medley, beginning with “How Great” off his 2016 mixtape Coloring Book. Backed by frequent collaborator Francis Starlight, Chance stood in front of a microphone and shared his empowering message with force. The veins practically burst from his forehead.

He switched gears when he ran over to a second stage where an orchestra and full gospel choir awaited him. They sang a few bars of “All We Got” before briefly referencing “No Problem” melodically and then returning to “All We Got” for a big finale.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Justin Bieber's 5 Best Beefs
Nicki Minaj Disses Drip Pan
Doors Album Tracks Drip Pan

Listen Live