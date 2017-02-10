Who is Mike Posner?

By Amanda Wicks

Sometimes immense success can lead to immense failure, but Mike Posner has shown how hard work, temerity and a bit of luck can translate into a second chance. He’s had exactly that with his 2015 track “I Took a Pill in Ibiza,” which found its way onto Billboard‘s Hot 100 list when Norwegian production trio Seeb remixed it and turned the moody song into an immense hit.

The success Posner has seen in 2016 as a result of that remix translated into the single being nominated for Song of the Year at the 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards. Here are three things to know about Posner.

1. He’s Originally from Detroit

It took Posner’s university years at North Carolina’s Duke University to help him hone the production ear that eventually garnered him widespread industry attention, but that doesn’t mean his hometown of Detroit, Michigan hasn’t played an integral role in his success. Not only did it help him link up with Big Sean and contribute production credits to the rapper’s early mixtapes, but Big Sean would go on to return the favor and collaborate on Posner’s 2010 hit “Cooler Than Me.”

2. He’s Experienced Success Before

Speaking of Posner’s “Cooler Than Me,” the track spent 16 weeks on Billboard‘s Hot 100, where it reached the the number six spot. Beyond finding success on the charts, the single went on to sell 3.3 million copies. Interestingly enough, it would take the fallout from the fame that came with the success of that track, along with being dropped by his label RCA, for Posner to write “I Took a Pill in Ibiza” and relaunch his career.

3. He’s Written for Justin Bieber

Posner co-wrote Bieber’s 2013 hit single “Boyfriend” along with songwriter Blackbear and the popstar. “Originally we had these lyrics that went, ‘Inside of your bedroom, no one has to know. Inside of your bedroom, that’s where we should go.'” But that didn’t sit right with Posner, so he fiddled around some more until the hook came to him and Bieber wrote the verses (via MTV News).