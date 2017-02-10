Who is Maren Morris?

By Amanda Wicks

Maren Morris’ is one of country music’s hottest new artists; 2016 was a great year for her, thanks to her hit single “My Church,” which she quickly followed with her debut major label album Hero. She may be a newcomer to the big leagues, but Morris has shown her worth by earning four GRAMMY nominations, including Best New Artist, as well as Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance (both for “My Church”) and Best Country Album.

Fans have known about her talent for a minute, but she’s finally making waves in the best possible way with her blended country-pop-rock sound. Here are three things you should know about Morris.

1. She’s Faced Rejection Several Times

It now seems laughable that the shine of Morris’ star was ever questioned, but she experienced rejection from all directions. Morris auditioned for several competitive singing shows, and failed to make it on to any. But she sees the positive side of that rejection. “It’s full circle, because I was rejected from The Voice. I was rejected from American Idol — and I’m happier for it now,” Morris told Rolling Stone in 2016.

2. Becoming a Name Took a Minute

Hero may be her major label debut, but it was by no means her first album. She actually released three studio albums, including her first Walk On in 2005, before her self-titled 2015 EP garnered her attention from industry bigwigs and led to her recording Hero.

3. She’s Originally From Texas

Morris is based in Nashville now, but she grew up in Arlington, Texas, where she honed her voice by singing karaoke and performing at any chance she got. She eventually made her way to Nashville when she turned 20, but, interestingly enough, it would take a separate journey west to provide the epiphany that led to her hit “My Church.” Morris ended up penning that song with her writing partner busbee in Los Angeles.