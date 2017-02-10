Who is Lukas Graham?

By Amanda Wicks

Lukas Graham may sound like the name of a person–and it is–but it doubles as the name of a pop band from Copenhagen, Denmark. Lukas Graham features four members: Lead singer Lukas Forchhammer (aka Lukas Graham), bassist Magnus Larsson, keyboardist Morten Ristorp and drummer Mark Falgren. The men first linked up in 2012, but it would take their 2015 self-titled sophomore album and its hit single “7 Years” to make them a global phenomenon.

Related: Lukas Graham’s ‘7 Years’ – Behind the Song

Thanks to “7 Years,” Lukas Graham has now earned nominations in some of the GRAMMYs biggest categories, including Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Here are three things to know about Lukas Graham.

1. Forchhammer Sang in a Boys’ Choir

Forchhammer joined the Copenhagen Boys’ Choir when he was eight years old, and came to develop a strong appreciation for classical music. Beyond that foundational structure, he also received classical vocal training, a skill which continues to benefit him to this day as the band tours the world.

2. Forchhammer Grew Up in an Alternative Community

Forchhammer grew up in Christiania, an abandoned airbase inhabited by squatters. Although he experienced poverty growing up, Forchhammer also learned key values. “I would describe it as a utopian place to grow up if you’ve got your parents living together and working regular jobs,” he told Rolling Stone. “There’s just this sense of community. Everybody knows everybody. Everybody helps everybody.”

3. “7 Years” Lacks a True Chorus

The band’s pop-hybrid music eschews traditional structure. “7 Years,” for example, lacks a true hook or chorus; instead, it moves cyclically through different ages. Each time the chorus should appear, Forchhammer sings about a different age, moving from 7 to 11 to 20 and finally to 30 and 60. “It just has this folky vibe that progresses through the ages and lets you grow with the song,” he told Radio.com.