Who is Anderson .Paak?

By Amanda Wicks

Originally from Oxnard, California, Anderson .Paak (aka Brandon Paak Anderson) has been making music since his high school days, but when he appeared on Dr. Dre’s 2015 album Compton, his career started gaining serious momentum.

2016 marked a big year for .Paak, who released his sophomore album Malibu, appeared on several big tracks from Mac Miller, A Tribe Called Quest and more, and ended the year on a high note when he received two GRAMMY nominations. Thanks to his hybrid style blending hip-hop with funk, soul and psychedelic rock, he’s up for Best New Artist and Best Urban Contemporary Album (for Malibu). Here are three things to know about Anderson .Paak.

1. He’s a Great Drummer

.Paak is an MC first and foremost, but he got his start on the drums at age 11. After learning a few beats at home, his godsister invited him to perform at church in Oxnard and the rest is history. Both his albums and his live shows feature .Paak playing the drums because he’s as quick to hop on a kit as he is to deliver an explosive verse.

2. The “Dot” Means Something Important

The dot in front of .Paak’s name reminds him to pay attention to artistry. “The dot stands for “detail,” he told NPR in 2016. “I feel that people take you as serious as you take yourself. I spent a lot of time working on my craft, developing my style, and after I came out of my little incubation I promised that I would pay attention to detail. And on top of that, I want to make sure that dot is always there to remind me and to remind others.”

3. He Toyed with the Name ‘Breezy Lovejoy’ as a Stagename

When .Paak started seriously rapping in high school, he adopted his childhood name Breezy as his stage name. That moniker got an update later in .Paak’s life when he turned 21 and moved to Los Angeles to study drums at the Musicians Institute in Hollywood. .Paak also began writing music and updated his stage name to Breezy Lovejoy. “I thought it was something that made it a little more star-studded,” he told LA Weekly.