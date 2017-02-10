Who are The Chainsmokers?

By Amanda Wicks

The dynamic DJ duo known as the Chainsmokers–aka Drew Taggart and Alex Pall–know a thing or two about getting “Closer.” That’s not just the name of their 2016 hit single featuring Halsey, but also how they spent the year sidling up to success.

Even though the Chainsmokers broke through in early 2014, it would take three singles landing on Billboard‘s Top Ten, as well as “Closer” remaining in the top three of Billboard‘s Hot 100 list for 21 weeks, to make them a household name. The Chainsmokers’ meteoric success over 2016 culminated in their being nominated for Best New Artist, Best Dance Recording and Best Pop Duo/Group performance at the 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards. Here are three things you should know about them.

1. Alex Pall Listens to an Insane Amount of Music

Pall hones his ear by listening to what can only be described as a crazy amount of music. According to Pall, he listens to 300 tracks every day, skimming through SoundCloud to catch anything that stands out. But it’s not as time-consuming as it sounds. He only gives the first few seconds a listen before skipping ahead about 30 seconds and moving on if he doesn’t like what he hears (via Rolling Stone).

2. Drew Taggart Sings

Like most other DJs, The Chainsmokers tend to draw on an array of featured artists to contribute vocals to each track. Still, that doesn’t mean they take a back seat when it comes to singing. Taggart likes to put a spin on their music by contributing vocals to singles like “Closer.” And he took things even further by being the lead singer for their latest single “Paris.”

3. The Guys Treat Music Like a Day Job

If creativity can strike at any hour, Taggart and Pall instead like to schedule their work sessions so they can live more full and balanced lives when they’re not in the studio. Pall told Rolling Stone about creating new music, “I treat it like a job. I’ve had rappers be like, ‘Let’s meet up at 10 p.m.’ And I’m like, ‘Uh, no!’ I can’t understand that way of working.”