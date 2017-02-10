Richard Marx Now Cool to Sons, Thanks Zakk Wylde

By Radio.com Staff
Richard Marx’s impressive music career was of little consequence to his kids, until today.
Marx took to Instagram to share a video of metal guitarist Zakk Wylde listening to his 1989 hit “Right Here Waiting.” Wylde had captioned the post “Moments of tenderness.”
“I’ve sold millions of records and written 14 #1 songs but my sons have never been as impressed with me as they were seeing this,” he wrote. “Thanks @zakkwyldebls.”
