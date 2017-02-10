Pierce The Veil’s Bowling Party Goes Awry in New ‘Floral & Fading’ Video

By Radio.com

In Pierce The Veil’s new video for “Floral & Fading,” director Ethan Lader takes the title literally and dresses frontman Vic Fuentes and crew in 1950’s era floral shirts, slacks and sends them into a busy bowling alley to play for a group of young lovebirds. Only, the party goes awry when a young man is mistakenly pushed into another, quickly setting off a brawl. The bowling alley’s disheveled manager is not pleased.

“We weren’t really sure what kind of song we were making when we recorded ‘Floral & Fading,'” frontman Vic Fuentes explains. “It was sort of a studio experiment that ended up being one of my favorites on the album. It’s a love song to my girl about ignoring all the internet hate we got when we first started dating and focusing on each other instead.”

The track is taken from the band’s latest album Misadventures, which debuted at #4 in the Billboard Top 200 last year.