Justin Timberlake’s Brave Caddy Really Trusts Him

February 10, 2017 1:47 PM
By Amanda Wicks

Justin Timberlake enjoys playing golf during his downtime, and has participated in more than a few celebrity tournaments over the past few years. He showed off his skills in a video he shared on Instagram today (February 10th).

In the slo-motion video, Timberlake stands at the driving range and prepares to hit the ball. His brave caddy stands in front of him a few feet away. Timberlake’s swing launches the ball directly at his caddy, but the trajectory eventually takes it up and over his head. “Driving range goofball. #ATTProAm” Timberlake wrote in the caption.

Timberlake’s out on the links as part of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (via PGA Tour). Hopefully his time on the golf course goes much better than last time. A man was arrested after slapping Timberlake in the face while he was playing at the American Century Celebrity Pro-Am in Lake Tahoe in July.

