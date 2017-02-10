Go Behind the Scenes of Carly Rae Jepsen and Lil Yachty’s Target Ad

By Hayden Wright

Remaking the 1988 classic “It Takes Two” by Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock was a daunting task for Lil Yachty and Carly Rae Jepsen, but they rose to the challenge for the benefit of superstore chain Target.

The accompanying ad was choreographed by La La Land‘s Mandy Moore and features exuberant dancing around a check-out station. Jepsen and Yachty’s cover is faithful to the original and in behind-the-scenes footage, the commercial shoot looked like a blast.

Related: Carly Rae Jepsen & Lil Yachty Remake 1988 Hip-Hop Classic ‘It Takes Two’

“It was a great experience,” Lil Yachty. “I got to bring my whole team out for filming so we had so much fun! It was fire.”

Riffing on the song’s title, Jepsen surveyed the set and said, “It takes a village.”

The behind-the-scenes footage is available exclusively at Billboard.