Brandy Clark and Charlie Worsham Announce Co-Headlining tour

By Amanda Wicks

Nashville-based singer-songwriters Brandy Clark and Charlie Worsham will be teaming up for a c0-headlining tour that’ll take them to over twenty cities in the U.S.

Clark and Worsham kick things off in Charlottesville, Virginia on April 6th and wrap them up in Omaha, Nebraska on June 18th.

Both gushed about the chance to tour together. “Charlie Worsham is one of my favorite singers, songwriters, and musicians,” Clark said. “I absolutely love his new record and where his heart is musically. Worsham added about Clark, “Brandy is everything I love about country music. She speaks her truth, and she breaks new ground with every song she writes.”

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster. Check out the full list of dates below.

4/6 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern

4/7 – Cincinnati, OH @ 20th Century Theatre

4/8 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

4/9 – Ann Arbor, MI @ The Ark

4/10 – Lexington, KY @ Lyric Theatre

4/14 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

4/April 15 – Rocky Mount, VA @ Harvester Performing Arts Center

4/20 – New York, NY @ City Winery

4/22 – Annapolis, MD @ Rams Head On Stage

4/23 – Washington, DC @ The Hamilton

4/26 – New Orleans, LA @ Parish at House of Blues

4/27 – The Woodlands, TX @ Dosey Doe

4/28 – San Antonio, TX @ Sam’s Burger Joint

4/29 – Fort Worth, TX @ Live Oak Music Hall

4/30 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s

5/5 – Birmingham, AL @ WorkPlay Theatre

5/7 – Mobile, AL @ The Steeple

5/11 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club

5/12 – Greensboro, NC @ The Blind Tiger

5/13 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry

5/19 – Nashville, TN @ City Winery

5/20 – Atlanta, GA @ City Winery

6/15 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

6/16 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s

6/17 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

6/18 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room Lounge