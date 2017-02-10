Tupac Biopic ‘All Eyez On Me’ Releases New Trailer

February 10, 2017 4:31 PM
Filed Under: Tupac, Tupac Shakur

By Radio.com Staff

The Tupac biopic All Eyez On Me has a new trailer.

Titled “The Greatest” the clip features Demetrius Shipp, Jr. as Tupac Shakur and Jamal Woolard reprising his role as The Notorious B.I.G. (he previously portrayed the Brooklyn rapper in the 2009 Biggie biopic Notorious).

The new trailer also features The Walking Dead’s Danai Gurira who plays Tupac’s mother Afeni Shakur.

All Eyez On Me arrives in theaters on June 16th, check out the trailer below.

