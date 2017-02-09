Rick Ross Puked after Partying with Rob Gronkowski

A post-Super Bowl party got a little too wild for The Boss. February 9, 2017 2:36 PM
Filed Under: Rick Ross

By Amanda Wicks

If it seems like Rick Ross can party hard—and assuredly he can—it turns out he met his match in the New England Patriots’ Rob Gronkowski aka Gronk.

Appearing on The Brilliant Idiots podcast, Ross detailed how a post-Super Bowl party he attended in Boston on Tuesday (February 7th) got a little too wild even for him. “We partied with the Gronk and the Patriots last night,” Ross said. “Last night was the first time I ever threw up. I may just have went a little too hard.”

Gronk’ll do that to even the heartiest partier.

