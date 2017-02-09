Master P, Nick Cannon, Mark Cuban to Play NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

By Hayden Wright

The NBA has announced teams for the 2017 All-Star Celebrity Game, and it’s drawn famous faces from all areas of pop culture.

On Michael Smith’s West team, Master P will play alongside The Hurt Locker‘s Anthony Mackie and billionaire Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban. Jemele Hill’s team includes Nick Cannon and Arcade Fire’s Win Butler.

The game takes place on February 17 at 7:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on ESPN.

Here are the teams’ complete lineups (via Sports Illustrated):

Michael Smith’s West Team

Miles Brown (actor)

Tom Cavanagh (actor)

Mark Cuban (Dallas Mavericks owner)

Baron Davis (NBA legend)

Andy Grammer (recording artist)

Jiang Jinfu (actor, model)

Anthony Mackie (actor)

Romeo Miller (actor, recording artist)

Hasan Minhaj (actor, comedian)

Master P (actor, recording artist)

Candace Parker (Los Angeles Sparks)

Aaron Sanchez (celebrity chef)

Jason Williams (NBA legend)

Jemele Hill’s East Team

Brandon Armstrong (former NBA player and social media star)

Win Butler (musician)

Nick Cannon (actor, recording artist)

Rachel DeMita (NBA2K TV personality)

Ansel Elgort (actor, recording artist)

Marc Lasry (Milwaukee Bucks owner)

Caleb McLaughlin (actor)

Peter Rosenberg (media personality)

Oscar Schmidt (Basketball legend)

Lindsay Whalen (WNBA player)

Jason Williams (NBA legend)

Kris Wu (recording artist)