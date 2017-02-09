Miranda Lambert Hits the Salon in ‘We Should Be Friends’ Video

February 9, 2017 10:26 AM
Filed Under: miranda lambert

By Amanda Wicks

Miranda Lambert has released a colorful music video for “We Should Be Friends.”

Directed by Trey Fanjoy, “We Should Be Friends” was shot at a local beauty parlor in Watertown, Tennessee.

Looking a bit worn down from all her troubles, Miranda–with her hair piled high atop her head–and her dog make their way towards Wanda’s House of Beauty, where she gets made over and makes friends while doing it.

Lambert’s longtime songwriting partners Natalie Hemby and Waylon Payne, who helped her co-write most of the tracks on The Weight of These Wings both appear in the video. Instead of curlers, Wanda uses Miller Lite cans to give Hemby’s hair a bit more body, and Payne gets a shave that leaves him with a classic 5 o’clock shadow.

Through all of the pampering and pain (Hemby learns the meaning in the waxing room), they all drink, dance and have a good time, Lambert-style.

