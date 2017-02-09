Meek Mill Previews New Track ‘Black Roses’

By Amanda Wicks

Now that his ex Nicki Minaj has returned to the studio to work on new music, Meek Mill appears to be getting closer to dropping DC 4.5, his follow-up to the Dreamchasers 4 mixtape he dropped late last year.

Much like he did in the days leading up to DC4, Meek shared a preview of a new track on Instagram late yesterday (February 8th). Called “Black Roses,” Meek raps about the violence tearing the black community apart.

“Skittles bouncing off the ground same time the blood drop/ And they wondering why we killing, s— I wish we would stop/ How the judge gon judge me, when love don’t love me/ My cell is getting cold and my future looking ugly,” he raps in the snippet.

In another verse, Meek mentions losing his friends to gun violence. “They even killed my homies/ They murdered Lil Snoop/ He was only 18, all he wanted was a coop.” For Meek, that especially hits close to home. In September, he lost his cousin Angelo Colon when he was shot after leaving a restaurant with takeout.