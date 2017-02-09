Justin Bieber’s Instagram Return Just Got Shirtless

Bieber's back! February 9, 2017 8:32 AM
Filed Under: Justin Bieber

By Hayden Wright

Justin Bieber, who once said “Instagram is for the devil” and “I think hell is Instagram, I’m, like, 90 percent sure,” has made his triumphant return to the social network following a months-long hiatus. The posts started with footage from his viral T-Mobile Super Bowl ad, which cops have promised to show drunk drivers as punishment for their crimes. Overnight, the pop star dumped a trove of new pictures to satisfy his 77.2 million followers and they won’t be disappointed.

Altogether, Bieber posted nine selfies in various states of undress—in bed, before a mirror, with pals, and in the studio. Fans can admire the results of his fitness regime or check out dates for 2017 legs of his Purpose Tour. You can see him in nerdy glasses, praying before a meal and peeking out from under the covers. In short, Bieber is back on the ‘gram.

Here are some highlights from the “Sorry” singer’s return:

SOO MUCH CONTENT

A photo posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

