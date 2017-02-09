Jack Johnson Announces 2017 Tour Dates

By Raido.com Staff
Jack Johnson will return to the road this summer.
His North American trek kicks off on June 2nd in Chicago, IL. A variety of acts including The Avett Brothers and Lake Street Dive will serve as opening acts. Tickets go on sale February 17th.
Johnson has also released a new song titled “Fragments” which appears in the new documentary The Smog Of The Sea.
See all of Johnson’s tour dates and listen to “Fragments” below.
June 2 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island ~
June 3 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center ~
June 4 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage ~
June 7 Bangor, ME Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion ~
June 9 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center *
June 10 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion *
June 11 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion *
June 14 Forest Hills, NY Forest Hills Stadium ~
July 14 Englewood, CO Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre ^
July 16 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl ^
July 17 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl #
July 18 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl =
July 20 Bend, OR Les Schwab Amphitheatre =
July 22 Quincy, WA The Gorge Amphitheatre + =
July 23 Burnaby, BC Deer Lake Park =
July 26 Berkeley, CA Greek Theatre =
July 28 Stateline, NV Harvey’s Lake Tahoe Amphitheatre #
+ with special guest The Avett Brothers
* with special guest Lake Street Dive
~ with special guest Bahamas
^ with special guest JAMTOWN featuring Donavon Frankenreiter, G. Love & Cisco Adler
# with special guest ALO
= with special guest John Craigie
Never miss a tour date from Jack Johnson with Eventful.