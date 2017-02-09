Jack Johnson Announces 2017 Tour Dates

By Raido.com Staff

Jack Johnson will return to the road this summer.

His North American trek kicks off on June 2nd in Chicago, IL. A variety of acts including The Avett Brothers and Lake Street Dive will serve as opening acts. Tickets go on sale February 17th.

Johnson has also released a new song titled “Fragments” which appears in the new documentary The Smog Of The Sea.

See all of Johnson’s tour dates and listen to “Fragments” below.

June 2 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island ~

June 3 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center ~

June 4 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage ~

June 7 Bangor, ME Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion ~

June 9 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center *

June 10 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion *

June 11 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion *

June 14 Forest Hills, NY Forest Hills Stadium ~

July 14 Englewood, CO Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre ^

July 16 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl ^

July 17 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl #

July 18 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl =

July 20 Bend, OR Les Schwab Amphitheatre =

July 22 Quincy, WA The Gorge Amphitheatre + =

July 23 Burnaby, BC Deer Lake Park =

July 26 Berkeley, CA Greek Theatre =

July 28 Stateline, NV Harvey’s Lake Tahoe Amphitheatre #

+ with special guest The Avett Brothers

* with special guest Lake Street Dive

~ with special guest Bahamas

^ with special guest JAMTOWN featuring Donavon Frankenreiter, G. Love & Cisco Adler

# with special guest ALO

= with special guest John Craigie

