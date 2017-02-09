Harry Styles’ Solo Album is Coming Soon

By Amanda Wicks

While on hiatus from One Direction, Harry Styles has turned his attention to acting projects, but that doesn’t mean he’s completely foregone recording a solo album. In fact, he’s been quite busy in the studio.

New Sony Music head Rob Stringer spoke with Billboard about Styles’ solo album. “We’re close and we’re very excited,” he said about the forthcoming release.

There are no specifics about when fans will hear what Styles has been working on, but Stringer emphasized that Styles’ solo debut will reflect an authentic talent. “We have a record we’re incredibly excited about and it’s not far away from being ready,” he said. “We obviously want everything to be beautifully done, because we think he’s here to stay. Harry has stepped up with the vision of someone who’s authentic.”

As for why One Direction’s individual members have been so successful as solo artists when many boy bands only have one breakout star, Stringer thinks it has to do with the fact that the guys never pigeonholed themselves. “They didn’t box themselves into a corner singing and dancing,” he explained. “It didn’t have all the rules of the boy bands of the past where they’re too boy-next-door, too sickly sweet. They weren’t caricatures. And today, they’re making smart choices. It doesn’t surprise me that theirs is a different path and they’re doing pretty well.”