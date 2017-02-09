Green Day Invites Disabled Fan Onstage

February 9, 2017 1:29 PM
Filed Under: Billie Joe Armstrong, Green Day

By Amanda Wicks

Green Day loves interacting with their fans. The band often pulls superfans up out of the crowd and onstage to help them play and sing, but during their performance at London’s O2 Arena, Billie Joe Armstrong took things to a new level.

Armstrong asked for a volunteer to join them for a song, and after spotting a young disabled girl who had her hand raised, he invited her to join the band.

A caregiver, along with Armstrong’s guidance, helped walk her get to the foot of the drum riser, where she sat down and played the guitar while Armstrong sat beside her and sang. “Alright, Rachel!” he said at the end. He even gifted her with his guitar after her performance. “Rachel, you get to keep the guitar,” Armstrong said. “You can have the guitar.”

