DJ Khaled Announces New Album ‘Grateful’

February 9, 2017 5:28 PM
Filed Under: DJ Khaled

By Radio.com Staff

DJ Khaled has announced that his next album will be called Grateful.

Related: DJ Khaled’s Cocoa Butter Commercials are Out of Control

Khaled revealed the title during a live-streamed press conference which featured both Chance The Rapper and Diddy. No word yet on when the album will be released, or what special guests it might feature.

Khaled did say that his baby son Asahd will executive produce the project. It’s never too early to learn the family business right?

 

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Justin Bieber's 5 Best Beefs
Nicki Minaj Disses Drip Pan
Doors Album Tracks Drip Pan

Listen Live