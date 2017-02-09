Watch Anderson .Paak Perform ‘Come Down’ with Gospel Choir

The artist is up for his first ever GRAMMY award. February 9, 2017 8:13 AM
Filed Under: anderson .paak

By Robyn Collins

As the 59th Annual Grammy Awards approach, the organization has launched a “Believe in Music” ad campaign. One of the installments features first-time GRAMMY nominee Anderson .Paak.

Related: Dave Grohl will Not Perform with Anderson .Paak and A Tribe Called Quest at the GRAMMYs

In the clip, .Paak throws down with a gospel choir for “Come Down” from his album Malibu, which is up for a  GRAMMY Award for Best Urban Contemporary Album. The video features .Paak’s family and friends in a church in his hometown Oxnard, California.

The artist also talks about what it means to be “GRAMMY-nominated.” The GRAMMY Awards take place on Sunday (Feb. 12) at 8 p.m. at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The event will be broadcast live on CBS.

Watch both clips below:

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Justin Bieber's 5 Best Beefs
Nicki Minaj Disses Drip Pan
Doors Album Tracks Drip Pan

Listen Live