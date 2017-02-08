Watch Zara Larsson and Ty Dolla $ign Perform ‘So Good’ on ‘Ellen’

February 8, 2017 7:51 AM
Filed Under: Ty Dolla $ign, Ty Dolla Sign, Zara Larsson

By Jon Wiederhorn

Zara Larsson and Ty Dolla $ign performed her new single “So Good” yesterday (Feb. 7) on Ellen.

Related: Zara Larsson drops video for “So Good” ft. Ty Dolla $ign

The 19-year-old Swedish singer started the song on her own dressed in a black tube top and matching pants, and navigated the stage like a veteran. Then, at about two minutes mark, Ty joined in, wearing a black overcoat, a black-and-white striped shirt and shades, and complimented Larsson’s melodic vocals with half-sung raps.

Larsson’s new album So Good comes out March 17th and includes the singles “Lush Life, “Ain’t My Fault” and the MNEK collaboration “Never Forget You.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Justin Bieber's 5 Best Beefs
Nicki Minaj Disses Drip Pan
Doors Album Tracks Drip Pan

Listen Live