Taylor Swift’s ‘Bad Blood’ Scores ‘Lego Ninjago Movie’ Trailer

February 8, 2017 3:26 PM
By Radio.com Staff

The first trailer for The Lego Ninjago Movie was released today (Feb 8) and it has a familiar soundtrack.

Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood” kicks in about halfway through the short clip after we learn the film’s antagonist and protagonist are father and son.

The animated film featured the vocal talents of Jackie Chan, Justin Theroux, Olivia Munn and more.

The Lego Ninjago Movie hits theaters on September 22nd. Check out the new trailer below.

