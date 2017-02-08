Santana Reveals ‘Transmogrify’ Tour Plans

By Robyn Collins
Grammy winner Carlos Santana has a big summer planned. The guitar hero will launch his 19-date Transmogrify U.S.tour on June 23rd with two nights at Chateau Ste. Michelle in Woodinville, WA.
Related: Carlos Santana on the Future of ‘Santana IV’
However, before he begins the American dates, he’ll play Singapore, Australia and Japan in April with Doobie Brothers, and a May residency at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. After the U.S tour, he’ll return to Mandalay Bay for a second go-round.
Check out Santana’s North American itinerary below.
Santana Transmogrify Tour Dates
June 23 – Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle
June 24 – Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle
June 25 – Goldendale, WA @ Maryhill Winery
June 27 – Boise, ID @ Idaho Botanical Garden
June 30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
July 1 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
July 3 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
July 4 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre
July 7 – Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater
July 8 – Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater
July 10 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
July 12 – St. Louis, MO @ Fox Theatre
August 4 – Bethlehem, PA @ Musikfest
August 5 – Bethel Woods, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
August 9 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Freedom Hill Amphitheatre
August 13 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
August 18 – Canandaigua, NY @ Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center
August 19 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
August 20 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Spa & Resort
September 11 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Anaheim