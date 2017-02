By Radio.com Staff

M.I.A. has released a music video from her new single “P.O.W.A.”

The new clip, which the artist directed herself, features Maya draped in a flowing piece of red material that gives the illusion of flame when it whips in the wind. The video co-stars a troupe of identically dressed dancers who perform with their arms locked together.

Check out the latest from M.I.A. below.