Lady Gaga Drops ‘John Wayne’ Music Video

February 8, 2017 1:19 PM
Filed Under: Lady Gaga

By Amanda Wicks

After performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday (February 5th) and announcing a world tour one day later, Lady Gaga keeps rolling out good news for fans. Today (February 8th) she dropped the surprise music video for her next single, “John Wayne.”

Gaga premiered the music video exclusively with Apple Music, so only those with an account will get full access, but she also shared a preview on Twitter. In the nearly 30 second clip, Gaga rides a motorcycle through backroads and performs an updated version of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” dance wearing a red leather jacket, very much like what Jackson wore during that era.

The song itself is a colorful take on an equally colorful song where Gaga blends country with glitch-pop.

Next up, the busy pop star will perform with Metallica at the 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 12th.

