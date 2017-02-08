Katy Perry Sends Fans on a Global Scavenger Hunt

By Amanda Wicks

Katy Perry is planning a big drop on February 10th, two days before she takes the stage at the 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards, and from a series of tweets she’s shared over the course of this week it seems as though she’s inviting her fans to participate in a musical scavenger hunt.

Related: Katy Perry Shares Snippet of New Single ‘Chained to the Rhythm’

Perry posted two new clues on Twitter today (February 8th), announcing in the first, “Plot Twist.” In the brief video she shared, Perry’s hands plus headphones into a disco ball while the camera zooms in on her manicure. “Find Me” her nails read.

In a second post shortly thereafter, she shared a link to a #ChainedToTheRhythm Map with locations all over the world. There are disco balls in each location and it looks as though fans will get a sneak peek of Perry’s new song “Chained to the Rhythm” by plugging into each one. They’re encouraged to share the lyrics they hear by using the hashtag to Perry’s new song, “Chained to the Rhythm,” on Snapchat.

Go find Katy, fans.