Celine Dion Photobombs Engagement Photos

February 8, 2017 8:47 AM
Filed Under: Celine Dion

By Robyn Collins

“When @celinedion is just as shocked as you are at your PROPOSAL!!!”

These were the words that Austin McMillan posted along with this shot of the international superstar photobombing the big moment when Nick Javeski dropped to a knee and asked his girl to marry him.

Related: Celine Dion Releases Cover of Queen’s ‘The Show Must Go On’

But McMillan couldn’t have been happier that Dion popped up in the intimate picture. “There are no words to describe this moment! what i thought was just going to be a special night seeing my favorite performer turned out to be a night filled with so much happiness, surprise & celebration with everyone we love & even ended with donuts and ice cream so idk how it could get better! i get to marry the man of my dreams & grow old with my best friend 👴🏼❤️👵🏼 God’s timing is so perfect. nothing could be better than this!! #justsaidyes @weddingwire”

The big ask went down at a Celine Dion “Meet and Greet.” McMillan added: “@celinedion is about the only person i wouldn’t mind photobombing the pictures of our proposal.”

Check out the cute photos below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Justin Bieber's 5 Best Beefs
Nicki Minaj Disses Drip Pan
Doors Album Tracks Drip Pan

Listen Live