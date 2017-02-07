Zayn Malik Defends Gigi Hadid After Accusation of Racism

February 7, 2017 5:31 PM
Filed Under: Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik

By Radio.com Staff

Zayn Malik is standing by his girlfriend Gigi Hadid.

Hadid came under fire after her sister Bella posted a video of the model squinting her eyes while holding a cookie shaped like a Buddha.  The video in question was subsequently deleted, but of course not before the internet captured it for perpetuity.

A fan tweeted at Malik asking: “Being of Asian descent, how do you feel about your girlfriend making fun of Asian people?”

Malik, whose father is British-Pakistani, attempted to defuse the situation by responding “trust me.. she likes asians.”

You can see the exchange below.

 

