Zayn Malik Defends Gigi Hadid After Accusation of Racism

Zayn Malik is standing by his girlfriend Gigi Hadid.
Hadid came under fire after her sister Bella posted a video of the model squinting her eyes while holding a cookie shaped like a Buddha. The video in question was subsequently deleted, but of course not before the internet captured it for perpetuity.
A fan tweeted at Malik asking: “Being of Asian descent, how do you feel about your girlfriend making fun of Asian people?”
Malik, whose father is British-Pakistani, attempted to defuse the situation by responding “trust me.. she likes asians.”
@KristopherRod trust me.. she likes asians 😉 👍🏽—
zayn (@zaynmalik) February 07, 2017