Zayn Malik Defends Gigi Hadid After Accusation of Racism

By Radio.com Staff

Zayn Malik is standing by his girlfriend Gigi Hadid.

Hadid came under fire after her sister Bella posted a video of the model squinting her eyes while holding a cookie shaped like a Buddha. The video in question was subsequently deleted, but of course not before the internet captured it for perpetuity.

A fan tweeted at Malik asking: “Being of Asian descent, how do you feel about your girlfriend making fun of Asian people?”

Malik, whose father is British-Pakistani, attempted to defuse the situation by responding “trust me.. she likes asians.”

You can see the exchange below.