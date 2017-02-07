Willie Nelson Postpones 3 More Concerts Due to Illness

By Annie Reuter

Willie Nelson fans in California are going to have to wait a little bit longer to see the country legend live in concert.

Nelson has postponed three California concert dates due to an undisclosed illness, reports Billboard. Nelson’s publicist, Elaine Schock, says the singer plans to re-schedule his shows this week on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday (February 6-8) at Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace in Bakersfield. While she wouldn’t give additional details on his health, Schock says he plans to make his February 16 show at a San Antonio rodeo.

This marks the second time this year that Nelson has had to cancel shows because of an illness. In January, he canceled five concerts in Las Vegas due to a cold.

Earlier this month, Nelson announced that his upcoming album, God’s Problem Child, will be released on April 28. The next day, April 29, the singer turns 84.