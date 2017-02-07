Katy Perry Teases New Single

By Amanda Wicks

Katy Perry will be performing at the GRAMMY Awards on February 12th, but she has something else planned two days before that appearance.

Perry shared a clue today (February 7th) in a new video posted to her social media accounts. The brief video, which looks as though it was shot in Los Angeles, reveals a new billboard going up. The ad features a picture of Perry and shows her normally dark locks have been dyed blonde. “NEW CLUE: FEB 10,” Perry wrote along with two blue heart emojis.

The billboard’s image mirrors the same picture she shared yesterday on Instagram, when she posted, “New life who dis?” In the pink and blue image, Perry gives the camera a cold hard stare.

Rumor has it Perry will be dropping a new single titled “Chained to the Rhythm,” and it sounds like it’ll all go down on February 10th. Stay tuned.

💙NEW CLUE: FEB 10 💙 A video posted by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Feb 7, 2017 at 9:46am PST