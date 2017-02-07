Kanye West Not Involved in Anti-Trump Track ‘Propaganda’

By Amanda Wicks

Following Kanye West’s decision to remove all traces of Donald Trump from his Twitter account, a rapper named King Myers began making some big claims earlier today (February 7th) about West’s involvement in an anti-Trump track titled “Propaganda.”

King Myers shared on Twitter that West had produced his new track, “Propaganda,” which calls for Trump’s impeachment, and claimed he’d been recently signed to G.O.O.D. Music. “A few weeks ago I told @KanyeWest he needed to be the 1 to take a stand against @realDonaldTrump. None of this is coincidental,” he tweeted in the first of several posts about the purported collaboration.

Both of those claims, however, turned out to be false. A source confirmed to Billboard that West had nothing to do with “Propaganda” and King Myers has not been signed to G.O.O.D. Music.

Over the past couple of days, West did remove several tweets involving his support for Trump. Those close to the rapper say he has grown critical of the president’s actions since taking office on January 20th.

A few weeks ago I told @KanyeWest he needed to be the 1 to take a stand against @realDonaldTrump. None of this is coincidental —

KING MYERS (@RealKingMyers) February 07, 2017

Yall gotta understand how difficult it was for @KanyeWest to publicly show support for @realDonaldTrump & then TAKE IT BACK. He needed help! —

KING MYERS (@RealKingMyers) February 07, 2017