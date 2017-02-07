Justin Bieber Does ‘Pen Pineapple Apple Pen’ for Japanese Commercial

Telecommunications giant Softbank booked Bieber. February 7, 2017 8:47 AM
Filed Under: Justin Bieber

By Hayden Wright

Justin Bieber (the ad man) is on a roll following Sunday’s buzzed-about T-Mobile commercial. Now he’s working on another ad, and this one’s slated to appear in Japan.

Related: Police Threaten to Show Drunk Drivers Justin Bieber’s Super Bowl Ad

The “What Do U Mean?” singer is fronting Softbank, and leaning into the country’s “Pen Pineapple Apple Pen” phenomenon. In behind-the-scenes footage from the shoot, he appears with Japanese comedian Piko Taro, roaming the halls of a school, dabbing and greeting students with “Konichiwa.”

And yes, the art directors got their hands on a pen, a pineapple, an apple and another pen. We haven’t seen the finished ad yet, but who knows what cruel and unusual punishment it’ll be repurposed for.

See the footage here:

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Justin Bieber's 5 Best Beefs
Nicki Minaj Disses Drip Pan
Doors Album Tracks Drip Pan

Listen Live