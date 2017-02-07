David Bowie’s Final Recordings Released as EP ‘No Plan’

By Hayden Wright

David Bowie’s death stunned the world and placed special subtext on his final album, Blackstar. Despite the success of that album, it didn’t mark the final batch of new music Bowie recorded near the end of his sickness. A new EP titled No Plan contains his last recordings and is already available for digital download. The next release puts the songs on CD and vinyl for fans to enjoy.

No Plan features material from Blackstar and Lazarus-era sessions like “No Plan,” “Killing a Little Time” and “When I Met You.” When you purchase the EP on white vinyl, note the limited edition, made-to-order numbered die-cut package with an exclusive lithograph by Jonathan Barnbrook.

No Plan is available on CD (February 24), vinyl and white vinyl (April 21).