Carly Rae Jepsen & Lil Yachty Remake 1988 Hip-Hop Classic ‘It Takes Two’

By Amanda Wicks

Pop stars love them some Lil Yachty. Charli XCX tapped the rapper for her single “After the Afterparty,” and now Carly Rae Jepsen has teamed up with him to remake the 1988 hip-hop single “It Takes Two.”

Their version of the song will soundtrack a new Target ad airing during the 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 12th.

“It Takes Two” was originally recorded and released by Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock. It samples Lyn Collins’ 1972 song “Think (About It).” Jepsen and Lil Yachty’s version stays close to the original. She delivers the powerhouse vocals while he comes in with that classic late 1980s hip-hop delivery.

Listen to a preview of their take below.